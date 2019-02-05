CNET también está disponible en español.

Oscars 2019 show nets Brie Larson, Daniel Craig as presenters

Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg and Chris Evans will also hand out Academy Awards.

24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet

Brie Larson is among the presenters for the 2019 Oscars.

 Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner

The 2019 Academy Awards may still lack a host, but the show just announced plenty of presenters.

Marvel heroes Brie Larson, Chris Evans and Tessa Thompson, 007 Daniel CraigCharlize Theron and Whoopi Goldberg are among those who will hand out awards.

Also presenting will be Awkwafina, Tina Fey, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya RudolphAmandla Stenberg and Constance Wu.

Gustavo Dudamel will conduct the LA Philharmonic for the In Memoriam segment.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will have a big presence at this year's Oscars, with Black Panther among the nominees for Best Picture and six other awards (here's our guide to watching all the contenders).

Be sure to check out our sister site TV Guide for more on the 2019 Oscars, which will air live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 24 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET (or Monday Feb. 25 from 1 a.m. GMT/12 p.m. AEDT) from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

