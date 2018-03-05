Oscar memes: Who's going to win Jimmy Kimmel's jet ski?

Editors' note: This story is about a breaking news event and will be updated.

Social media memes started pouring out as soon as Sunday's Academy Awards began. And jokesters didn't have to go far for their first target: The striking and elegant look of Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, where the event was held.

#Oscars2018 It looks like Jimmy Kimmel is hosting inside a geode. pic.twitter.com/p3XOPnjRBv — Genius DeMilo (@btwimbicoastal) March 5, 2018

production just cracked open a big-ass geode and called it a day #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6HXSFXwiq8 — Drew Goins (@drewlgoins) March 5, 2018

I'm late to the broadcast. Have they explained why this year's Oscars take place in a geode? pic.twitter.com/6yr3URVpCT — Joe Uchill (@JoeUchill) March 5, 2018

So the #Oscars are being presented from inside a Baroque palace that’s inside a geode? — Limon Pepino (@nicole_sauvage) March 5, 2018

The stage design looks like these geode bookends my mom had when I was a kid.... #oscars — AJ Stacy (@AskAJAnything) March 5, 2018

Although some had other thoughts on the set design.

I think it's the Fortress of Solitude? — Alan (@LastGunslinger9) March 5, 2018

Are the #Oscars being held inside the Beast's mansion? -H — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) March 5, 2018

All the nominees will have to walk through this, which looks like a golden version of Rhoda Morgenstern's beaded curtain. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/toXHnThh9l — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 4, 2018

excuse me but that is a ramen noodle exhibit — Izayah🏳️‍🌈🇲🇽🇩🇪 (@izayahdavid) March 5, 2018

I thought it was Versailles — jylynn🇪🇸🇮🇪 (@jylynn) March 5, 2018

And once the show started, host Jimmy Kimmel promised a jet ski personal watercraft (displayed by actress Helen Mirren) to the maker of the shortest acceptance speech, a gimmick that quickly was picked up by nominees and viewers alike.

I’m really hoping someone says, “Thanks for the jet ski.” 🤞🏼 #Oscars — Alex Shibutani (@AlexShibutani) March 5, 2018

"Run that clock Jimmy, I want to get that jet ski or whatever that was." - Sam Rockwell starting off his best supporting actor speech at the #Oscars https://t.co/gGUxhynOtY pic.twitter.com/ZrwKJDQB4U — Variety (@Variety) March 5, 2018

Sam Rockwell called it a ski jet about 20 minutes ago and I can’t stop wondering if he’s never heard of a jet ski before. — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) March 5, 2018

Eva Marie Saint does not want a jet-ski — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) March 5, 2018