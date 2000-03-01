CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

Oracle, Sears team on online marketplace

The database software maker unveils a new venture with retail giant Sears and French retailer Carrefour to build an online marketplace serving the retail industry.

    Database software maker Oracle yesterday unveiled a new venture with retail giant Sears and French retailer Carrefour to build an online marketplace serving the retail industry.
    Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real