Oracle-BEA merger gets regulatory approval

Oracle announced Wednesday it has received a green light from regulators to move forward on its merger plans with BEA Systems.
For Oracle, the early termination of the antitrust review may just be the easiest part of the process it has undergone since launching its buyout bid for BEA in October.
Oracle's unsolicited buyout bid of $17 a share was
The Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice have given the deal the green light. BEA's investors will have a chance to vote at a special shareholders meeting on April 4, marking the last hurdle for the deal.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.