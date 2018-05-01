Optus will let you stream every FIFA World Cup 2018 match

Getty Images

Optus has announced Tuesday it is will stream every match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup this June through July, with all Australians able to access the games, regardless of whether they're an Optus customer.

The Optus Sport app (previously only available to select Optus customers) will be the only way Australians can watch all 64 matches in the World Cup. SBS has the broadcast rights to 25 games, but Optus will have exclusive rights to a further 39 matches (as well as the games SBS broadcasts).

The games will be stream live and on-demand, and you'll be able to watch through the app on phone, tablet, web browser, Apple TV or Chromecast by downloading the app from the iTunes or Google Play stores. It'll cost you AU$15 a month -- the full World Cup runs over two months, putting the bill at AU$30.

You can check out the full FIFA World Cup 2018 draw here (PDF).

To tie in with Tuesday's announcement, Optus also confirmed it has secured the rights to the English Premier League for another three years from August 2019. This extends the previous deal Optus secured in 2016 when it nabbed the rights from Foxtel.

The move will mean Optus has exclusive broadcast rights to the EPL for the coming four seasons.

