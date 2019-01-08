Looking for a huge home theater in a single box? Optoma's solution is this "smart-home-enabled all-in-one AV system" that integrates a sound bar into a short-throw 4K projector.
The Optoma P1 Smart 4K UHD Laser Cinema TV delivers a 100-inch image from just 10 inches away and is capable of 3,000-lumen brightness, which should be suitable for partly lit rooms. Its 4K resolution comes from a TI 0.47-inch DMD chip, which achieves a higher pixel count thanks to 1080p-worth of discrete pixels and some fancy mirror work.
The front-facing edge of the projector features an integrated sound bar designed by Optoma-owned audio brand NuForce. The sound bar includes aluminum full-range drivers, but there is no word on subwoofer-out capability. The P1 also works with Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant.
The projector offers a number of specialized modes, including InfoWall for displaying customized information and DecorWall, which "creates the right ambience for the right occasion."
- 3,000 ANSI lumens
- 4K UHD 8.3M-pixel resolution
- HDR10- and HLG-compatible
- Mercury-free DuraCore laser light technology with 20,000-hour lifetime
- 100-inch image at 10 inches from the wall
- Dolby Digital Plus compatibility
- Optoma Connect App for iOS/Android
- Remote controller features an air mouse function for faster channel selection
- Google Assistant / Alexa voice assistant support
The Optoma P1 Smart 4K UHD Laser Cinema will be available in late Q2 for an expected street price of $2,999.
Optoma P1 short-throw laser projector has 4K resolution and a built-in sound bar
