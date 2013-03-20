Optimus One Xperia Galaxy concept: Android's greatest hits

It's alive! The Optimus One Xperia Galaxy Phone fantasy concept design assembles body parts from the Samsung Galaxy S4, Sony Xperia Z,HTC One and LG Optimus G. But is it the perfect phone?

Designer Bob Freking has picked his favourite features from a host of high-end phones to create the Optimus One Xperia Galaxy Phone, a Frankenphone mash-up of cool stuff from the flagship phones of the leading Android manufacturers.

The 5-inch 1080p Super LCD 3 touchscreen and aluminium edges of the HTC One are backed by the crystal reflection case of the LG Optimus G, with the IP57-certified waterproofing and dustproofing of the Sony Xperia Z protecting the hypothetical phone.

Inside is an eight-core Samsung Exynos Octa processor from the Samsung Galaxy S4, running Android 4.2 and powered by LG's 3,140mAh battery. Your ears are teased by HTC's BoomSound.

The camera is a 13-megapixel job like the S4, but also boasts HTC's larger Ultrapixel technology. The point of the Ultrapixel camera in the HTC One is bigger pixels, so that suggests a much bigger sensor. Heck, why not: it's all a fantasy anyway.

The imaginary Optimus One Xperia Galaxy Phone only borrows from Android phones, so doesn't borrow the cooler features from rival operating systems like Windows Phone 8, BlackBerry 10 or the iPhone's iOS.

What's in your perfect phone? What features would you like to borrow from today's phones to create the ultimate phone? And what cool features stand out in BlackBerry 10 and Windows Phone? Tell me your thoughts in the comments or on our Facebook page.