Oppo's no notch, all screen Find X launches Aug. 16

Oppo is known for making strong midrange phones, so anticipation for its first high-priced premium device, the Oppo Find X, is high. Now we know when we can get our hands on it.

At an event in Sydney Wednesday, Oppo announced that the Find X will be available from Aug. 16 and retail at AU$1,099. It will be exclusive to JB Hi-Fi and available in two colours: Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue.

In addition, the Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition, which is designed with the sports car manufacturers sensibilities in mind and can charge in just 35 minutes, has also been confirmed for an Australian release in a limited edition run, but pricing and availability are yet to be announced.

The Find X boasts a 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. By hiding the camera in a "stealth" pop-up tray, the Find X avoids those blasted notches that Apple have made oh-so popular.

Previous phones in the Oppo range, such as the R15 Pro and R11S, have demonstrated the manufacturer's ability to provide great midrange smartphones with vivid displays, excellent cameras and long battery life.

Shifting into the premium market will come with its own challenges, pitting the phone against some great recent releases at a similar price point, such as the Huawei P20 Pro, Sony Xperia XZ2 and LG G7 ThinQ.

