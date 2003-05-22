Opera upgrades and upbraids



Opera on Thursday will update its browser for the Mac, months after threatening to end development in reaction to Apple's bypassing it for open-source competitor KHTML.

May 21, 2003



About 30 percent of Opera's users are getting an error message when they try to access Microsoft's MSN, the browser upstart says. MSN says the problem, if any, is perfectly innocent.

May 21, 2003



Opera Software released a test update to its Web browser for Windows and Linux, and pledged to continue developing its Mac version.

April 14, 2003