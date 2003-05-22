CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Software

Opera upgrades and upbraids

The browser company readies an upgrade for Macintosh users. Also: More feuding with Microsoft over MSN access.

The browser company readies an upgrade for Macintosh users. Also: More feuding with Microsoft over MSN access.


Opera on Thursday will update its browser for the Mac, months after threatening to end development in reaction to Apple's bypassing it for open-source competitor KHTML.
May 21, 2003


About 30 percent of Opera's users are getting an error message when they try to access Microsoft's MSN, the browser upstart says. MSN says the problem, if any, is perfectly innocent.
May 21, 2003


Opera Software released a test update to its Web browser for Windows and Linux, and pledged to continue developing its Mac version.
April 14, 2003

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real