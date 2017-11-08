Opera gets refreshed with VR support and selfie shots

Opera

The Opera desktop browser got a rebirth earlier this year with social media capabilities, but that apparently wasn't enough.

Today's update adds VR support to the multi-faceted browser, letting you stream 360 degree videos to your HTC Vive or Occulus headset, as well as any OpenVR devices. Besides VR, Opera now lets you edit screenshots, add emojis, as well as letting you snap selfies with your laptop camera.

The feature packed update comes as Opera is playing catch up to Chrome, Safari and Firefox, with the new features part of the company's plan to rethink and modernize the browser as part of its Reborn project.

While tracking site Statcounter says Opera's market share is just a mere 3.89 percent globally in October, Opera is reporting rosy numbers, claiming double-digit growth in 2017, with active montly users having increased by 25 percent year-on-year. The company says use of its desktop browser has grown by 65 percent in the US, 64 percent in France, and UK by 50 percent.

Other features previously added include built-in browser support for chat services such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and VK. Unit conversions were also added in a September update, letting users easily figure out time zones, miles to kilometers and more.

The new Opera browser can be downloaded here.

