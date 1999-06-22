Open Market soars on upgrade

Shares of Open Market Inc. (Nasdaq: OMKT) jumped 1 1/4, or 10 percent, to 13 5/8 in early trading Monday after PaineWebber upgraded the stock to a "buy" from a "neutral."
PaineWebber cited increasing demand for e-commerce products, and a recent deal to offload a lot of risk related to its Folio division as reasons for the upgrade.
Despite the jump, shares in the Redwood, California-based e-commerce software maker are well below 52-week high of 27.
Analyst James Preissler gave Open Market a $25 one-year price target, up from $14. Open Market announced an $18 million distribution agreement with ABSB for its Folio and Commerce products on June 9th, and e-commerce product revenues have grown to $8 million in this year's first quarter, up from $3 million a year ago. PaineWebber's revenue estimate for 1999, however, is now $67 million, down from $70 million.
"We believe the ecommerce application software market remains extremely unpredictable and volatile until the end of 1999," said Preissler in a research note. "We firmly believe this is an industry issue, not OMKT specific."
PaineWebber has also lowered estimated expenses to $76 million, down 7 percent, from an original $82 million. Preissler's estimated losses for 1999 will be 22 cents a share, down from 31 cents a share. PaineWebber expects Open Market to break even by the second half of 2000, with potential profitability in the fourth quarter.
First Call estimates by 11 brokers put Open Market at a loss of 25 cents a share for 1999.
Potential competitors Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT), IBM (NYSE: IBM), Oracle (Nasdaq: ORCL), and others all have significantly larger resources, sales organizations, and customer bases, and may challenge Open Market's leadership in electronic commerce software, which Preissler called a volatile and "nascent market with little forward visibility."
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.