Ooma's Smart Security system adds 4G and battery backup at CES

Ooma

Startup Ooma has just added new features to its Smart Security system -- 4G and battery backup -- here at CES.

Like many home security systems, Ooma's Smart Security kit includes motion sensors, door/window sensors, water leak sensors and garage door openers. 4G backup should make it possible for the system to keep working even when your Wi-Fi cuts out. This feature comes via the Ooma Connect 4G adapter and a partnership with Sprint. The Ooma Connect 4G adapter costs $80.

In addition to buying the 4G adapter, you'll also have to pay $5 per month for the Ooma 4G Smart Security plan.

A lithium-ion power bank will also be available for $35 that's designed to kick in whenever the power goes out.

Both the Ooma Connect 4G adapter and the power bank are expected to hit stores in February. Its security system will also add support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

