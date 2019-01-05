Startup Ooma's new product, the Smart Cam, is an indoor/outdoor battery-powered home security camera.
Here are some of its key features:
- Facial recognition
- Built-in memory
- Battery backup
- Night vision
- Wi-Fi-enabled
It comes with an Android and iPhone app with free 7-day cloud storage. Unlike the Arlo outdoor security cameras, Ooma's version doesn't come with a base station.
A wall mount is included with the Ooma Smart Cam, too.
Ooma has not yet announced pricing and availability for its Smart Cam.
CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.
CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.
Discuss: Ooma's outdoor camera recognizes faces
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.