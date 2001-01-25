Online bank marks milestones

Juniper, an online bank, says its customers have charged more than $223 million since the bank launched in October. Gomez ranked the online bank first in customer confidence and fourth in overall customer satisfaction, behind Nextcard, SFNB and American Express. Founded in January 2000, the bank raised $94 million in its second funding round despite critics' skepticism over the prospects of a bank without a physical presence.
