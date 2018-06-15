OnePlus sold more than 1 million OnePlus 6 phones in 22 days

Sales are off to a brisk start for OnePlus' latest flagship phone.

The Shenzhen-based phone manufacturer announced today it has sold more than one million units worldwide of its OnePlus 6 within 22 days making it the company's fastest-selling device to date. By comparison, it took the OnePlus 6's predecessors, the 5 and 5T, 3 months each to hit that sales mark.

The sales numbers are certainly good news for OnePlus and show the company is gaining ground. For example, research firm IDC reported Google shipped 3.9 million Pixel phones for all of 2017.

But while Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9+ sales are off to a sluggish start this year, it still shipped more than 8 million of them in the first month after their mid-March launch, according to research firm Canalys. Apple likewise shipped 16 million units of its flagship phone, the iPhone X, between January and March, according to market researcher Strategy Analytics.

The OnePlus 6 has received favorable reviews and was named an Editors' Choice by CNET Associate Editor Patrick Holland who said it is "an excellent phone and gives you many of the features of more costly flagship phones."