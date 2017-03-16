The OnePlus 3T phone gets fancy schmancy in all black

OnePlus

Chinese phone maker OnePlus has teamed up with Parisian retailer Colette to create a limited edition version of the 3T: the OnePlus 3T Colette edition. And when we say limited edition we mean it; there will be only 250 phones available.

The limited edition OnePlus 3T Colette edition is a special all black version of the 3T with an engraved Colette logo on the back. As reported by the website Highsnobiety, this sharp black version of the 3T is being released to celebrate Colette's 20th anniversary. Aside from the black color and Colette logo, this is otherwise just a regular OnePlus 3T phone.

The OnePlus 3T is one of CNET's favorite midrange smartphones, even earning an Editor's Choice award. It offers premium features like 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, a massive battery, fast sharp cameras and Dash charging, all for a budget friendly price: $479 (€448; £439; AU$650).

The Colette edition of the 3T is priced at $510 (€479; £418; AU$670). It goes on sale at the Colette store in Paris on March 21. Those fortunate to get their mitts on one will also receive a free pair of OnePlus Bullets V2 earphones.