OnePlus One to hit general availability in June, schedule says

Aloysius Low/CNET

The much-anticipated OnePlus One smartphone will reach general availability in June, the makers of the phone have said, in a post that outlines the company's manufacturing plans.

The phone, which runs a nearly-raw version of Android, and is currently only being offered to those who have an invite, is built by Chinese company OnePlus -- in partnership with Chinese tech giant Oppo -- and is going on sale around the world. The OnePlus One , which impressed us in our hands-on test, has a 5.5-inch display, a quad-core processor and starts at $299 (£178, AU$322) for the 16GB model, or $349 (£207, AU$376) for the 64GB option.

"After our product announcement, we realised that far more people wanted the One than what we originally anticipated," OnePlus wrote in its forums. "We now know that people want the 64GB Sandstone Black far more than the 16GB Silk White, but we also know that more than everything, people just want to get their hands on the device as soon as possible."

OnePlus says a batch of 16GB "Silk White" phones will be ready in mid-to-late May for those with an invite, while early June will see a "larger batch" of 64GB Sandstone Black phones made available. OnePlus says that "increased general availability" will happen "later in June".

"People who want it should be able to get an invite without much trouble in June," OnePlus says, suggesting that while you might be able to snap up the One, the majority of phone fans who fancy picking up the relatively cheap smartphone still have quite a few weeks to wait.

OnePlus has offered the One smartphone for $1 to 100 competition winners, providing they post footage of them smashing their old phones. You have to apply for the privilege, but BGR reports that some over-eager OnePlus enthusiasts have jumped the gun, already posting clips of phones being destroyed.

Are you tempted by the OnePlus, or will you hold fire for a few months to see what the rest of the world makes of it? Let me know in the comments.