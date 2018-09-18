OnePlus and Google are hosting a puzzle competition this week, and the winner will get a $30,000 gaming setup.
The game is called Crackables, and it looks a bit like anime crossed with the '90s CGI cartoon ReBoot. It will be free to play from your phone's browser from Tuesday. Players will complete a series of puzzles to progress toward the grand prize. The puzzles are described as "Android-based crypto-puzzles." That doesn't give us much to go on, but the trailer appears to show a player rotating shapes to solve sample puzzles.
Players will be eliminated as the game progresses, with the first 1,000 people to complete the first three challenges receiving a microcontroller for the final rounds. OnePlus says there are more prizes that haven't yet been announced.
Google Asia-Pacific Zoo team created the game, developed the Crackables concept and used Google's Dialogflow platform to create a virtual chatbot "host." The game was written by creative studio Sleep Deprivation Lab.
Discuss: OnePlus, Google are hosting a trippy-looking puzzle competition
