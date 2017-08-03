OnePlus to 'soft launch' in Australia later this month

2:45 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The OnePlus 5 is a fantastic phone that sells for a surprisingly low price. Unfortunately, OnePlus doesn't ship its phones Down Under. At least, not yet.

Carl Lei, the company's co-founder, announced in a Wednesday forum post that OnePlus will begin selling phones in Australia by the end of the month.

"Later this month, we're bringing the OnePlus 5 to Australia through a soft launch program," he wrote. "The goal will be to test our product, and we'll be opening up a limited trial run for sales."

It's unclear if the devices will be available in-store, or sold through the company's website. In other regions, OnePlus exclusively sells its phones online. However, Australia seems to be a popular market for Chinese brands, with Huawei and Oppo selling their phones through Australian carriers like Optus and Vodafone.

The OnePlus 5 retails from $479 on the site's US portal, which converts to just over AU$600. You'll find a full review and breakdown of the phone here.