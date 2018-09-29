OnePlus 6T promo teases its in-screen fingerprint sensor

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

OnePlus is expected to release its next phone in October, and as we get closer the company seems eager to give us a peak at what's coming.

On Friday, OnePlus released a teaser video for the OnePlus 6T. You can take a look below:

The video is quick, but the "Unlock the Future" slogan seems to point at the phone's in-screen fingerprint sensor. Meanwhile the opening animation could be some sort of artsy rendition of how the sensor works.

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will get an embedded fingerprint sensor, making it the first OnePlus phone (and one of the first phones on the market) to offer the feature. Phones from Oppo and Vivo already have embedded sensors, but OnePlus' international popularity could bring the tech to a wider audience.

The OnePlus 6T will be sold in the US through a wireless carrier (T-Mobile), marking another first for the company.