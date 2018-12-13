OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition does indeed charge superfast

OnePlus

On Tuesday, OnePlus and automotive company McLaren announced they were partnering to release a special-edition OnePlus 6T phone. In addition to flaunting orange color accents (both on the bottom of the phone and on the charging accessories), the device is equipped with 10GB of RAM and a faster charging technology dubbed "Warp Charge 30."

Warp Charge features 30 watts of power, and OnePlus promises that the 6T McLaren Edition can last a whole day with just a 20-minute charge. This is an improvement on the company's proprietary "Dash Charge" technology, which promised a day's worth of power with a 30-minute charge. Dash Charge is featured on previous OnePlus phones, including the original 6T.

To see if Warp Charge is indeed faster, I drained the batteries on both the 6T and the 6T McLaren Edition. When they were completely out of reserves, I plugged both phones into to power outlets using the charging bricks and cords they came packaged with. After 20 minutes of being plugged in, the 6T McLaren Edition was already nearing 50 percent power. Here's the data on how fast the phones re-upped their batteries given the time duration:

20 minutes 30 minutes 45 minutes 1 hour OnePlus 6T 35% 54% 78% 91% OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition 48% 68% 92% 100%

In the end, it took about 1 hour for the 6T McLaren Edition to fully charge while the original 6T clicked in at 1 hour and 25 minutes. The latter is still a prompt charge time, and Dash Charge will likely continue to be a favorite feature for OnePlus users. But if you're in a real time-crunch or just have absolutely no time to waste, you'll end up saving about 25 minutes to fully charge your phone if you go with McLaren's 6T.

Oh, and if you're curious like us, we tested the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition's benchmarks to see if the bump in RAM affected its processing performance. Spoiler alert: It didn't. Check out the numbers, which were pretty on par with one another:

3DMark Slingshot Unlimited OnePlus 6T 6,590 OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition 6,592 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

3DMark Ice Storm Unlimited OnePlus 6T 64,993 OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition 65,059 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Geekbench v.4.0 single-core OnePlus 6T 2,384 OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition 2,410 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Geekbench v.4.0 multi-core OnePlus 6T 8,853 OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition 8,978 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

So there you go. The McLaren Edition definitely charges faster, but don't expect a huge jump in processing speed, at least on paper anyway, with the 10GB of RAM. Keep in mind though that RAM still plays a vital role on how well your phone handles memory and how fast your phone can multi-task, so the more you have, the better it is regardless.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is available starting Thursday for markets in Western Europe and North America. It will then make its way to India, China and certain countries in Northern Europe afterward. The variant will cost $699 and £649 (or AU$973 converted from USD).