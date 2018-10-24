OnePlus 6T may have leaked on German retail website

CNET

OnePlus is now announcing the OnePlus 6T on Oct. 29, but one retailer may have missed the memo and seemingly listed the phone a few days early.

German retailer Otto posted a listing for the OnePlus 6T, which was spotted by GSMArena. The listing mentions features like expandable microSD storage (a first for OnePlus).

Other specs from the listing include:

6.4-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution

16-megapixel/20-megapixel dual rear camera

16-megapixel front camera

Android 8.1 Oreo

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip

Dual-SIM compatibility

3,700mAh battery



USB-C v3.1 port

The listing is for the 8GB or RAM/128GB of storage variant of the OnePlus 6T, which is priced by Otto at 580 euros (that translates to about $665/£510/AU$940). That's a 10 euro price increase from the OnePlus 6 with the same storage option.

We already know a lot about the OnePlus 6T, like its support from T-Mobile, lack of headphone jack and in-display fingerprint reader. So with this latest leak, it seems like OnePlus may be running out of surprises for when it announces the phone. Still, we'll have to wait until Oct. 29 to get the official word on what OnePlus 6T will be like.

OnePlus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.