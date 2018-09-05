OnePlus 6T may have an in-display fingerprint sensor, according to box leak

Enlarge Image VP Technology/Weibo

The OnePlus 6T is expected to launch in October, and we're already hearing rumors about the phone's flagship new feature: an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Pictures of an alleged OnePlus 6T retail box showed up on Chinese social media site Weibo. The box includes the OnePlus 6T logo and a sketch that may show the design of the phone. In the sketch we see a phone that's nearly all-screen, with a tiny notch on top for the front camera and a slim bottom bezel.

Enlarge Image VP Technology/Weibo

At the bottom of the drawing there's a small fingerprint icon with the text "Unlock The Speed," which suggests that the OnePlus 6T may include a fingerprint sensor embedded into its display.

The pictures also show "Unlock The Speed" written on the side of the box, which could mean that it's the new slogan for the OnePlus 6T.

Previous generations of OnePlus phones required a physical fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone. But by embedding the sensor into the display, unlocking your phone is as simple as tapping the screen. Using an embedded sensor also frees up valuable phone real estate and can give the phone a more streamlined feel.

In-display fingerprint sensors are also pretty rare in current smartphones. You can only find them in a handful of Vivo phones (like the Vivo X20 Plus UD, Vivo X21 and Vivo Nex) and the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS. And since Vivo phones are hard to get outside of Asia, and the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS has a starting price of 1,695 euros (about $2,100, £1,500 or AU$2,700), the OnePlus 6T may be your best shot at getting the sensor.

The OnePlus 6T will be backed by T-Mobile when it launches in October, making it the first OnePlus phone to come with a US carrier. It's said to cost $550, although pricing isn't set yet.

OnePlus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.