Chinese phonemaker OnePlus is ready to take on the Samsung Galaxy S9. The company's next phone, the OnePlus 6, will have the same Snapdragon 845 processor as Samsung's flagship device.

OnePlus announced the spec on its forum, along with details that the phone will have up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. OnePlus also primed the conversation about internal performance with a tweet hinting at the speed of its next phone. Check out an early teaser below:

The OnePlus 6's high-end specs will up the pressure on Samsung, the world's largest phone maker, whose Galaxy S9 went on sale mid-March.

OnePlus has earned a cult following by making good-but-cheaper phones that undercut the cost of top flagship devices. These devices typically follow the latest trends when it comes to the processor, storage space and camera tech, while trimming back on extras such as waterproofing and wireless charging.

The OnePlus 6's hardware hints that it'll be the priciest phone OnePlus has ever made, however. One report suggests it could still come in at about half the price of an iPhone X.

OnePlus

We've already heard rumors about the OnePlus 6's speed. The phone was spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench, which people use to measure the processing speed of their phones. Geekbench showed some pretty impressive results for the phone in question, scoring even higher than the Galaxy S9.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will have a notch at the top of its display, like the iPhone X and Essential Phone. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei posted a tweet telling OnePlus fans to "learn to love the notch," but later deleted it, perhaps due to backlash over the notch design.

Check out our OnePlus 6 rumor roundup for everything we know so far about the phone.