A circulating rumor that the unannounced OnePlus 6 could cost $749 is causing speculation that the 6 could be OnePlus' costliest phone yet. And while the tail end of that statement could still be true, the asking price is probably lower than you think.

Why? That leaked cost is very likely not in US dollars.

An anonymous Weibo post (via The Verge) shows a spec chart for the rumored OnePlus 6. It details things like the phone's cameras, RAM, storage and price. Take a look below and you'll see that the entry for the OnePlus 6 cites a $749 price tag.

If that's the price in US dollars, it would signal an enormous leap from the OnePlus 5T, OnePlus' current phone, which starts at $499. Considering that OnePlus built its reputation on releasing affordable phones with top features, the pricing doesn't sit right.

The second clue is the real clincher. The chart also lists a 256GB iPhone X at $1,517 and a 256GB Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus at $1,200. In the US the 256GB iPhone X retails at $1,149, while the largest 256GB version of the Galaxy S9 Plus is only available in some countries, and not currently through Samsung's US website. (The 64GB version of the Galaxy S9 Plus is widely on sale.)

OK, so the pricing doesn't line up with US dollars. We also tried to match it to Canadian, Singaporean and Australian dollars using the iPhone X price as the constant, but that's not a perfect fit. While we can't price-convert exactly how much the OnePlus 6 will cost according to this leak, we can estimate that it'll amount to half as much as the 256GB iPhone X.

Now Playing: Watch this: OnePlus 5T: 3 months in

That's because the OnePlus 6's listed price of $749 is about half of the iPhone's listed $1,517 price tag. Since the 256GB iPhone X retails at $1,149, £1,149 and AU$1,829, that could put the OnePlus 6 at $575, £575 and AU$915, which is more in the ballpark for the OnePlus brand anyway.

Keep in mind that the unconfirmed leak shows info for a OnePlus 6 variant with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. If a OnePlus 6 model with this much storage and RAM exists, it likely won't be the phone's base model. For example, the OnePlus 5T starts with 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, and prices rise for a version with 126GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

The leak also includes specs for the OnePlus 6 like:

6.2-inch screen

16-megapixel and 20-megapixel dual camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip

Dash Charging (quick charger)

OnePlus did not respond to a request for comment.

