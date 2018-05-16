OnePlus 6 launch: How to watch, livestream, start time

Josh Miller/CNET

After weeks of official teasers and unofficial leaks, OnePlus is ready to unveil its latest Android phone, the OnePlus 6. The big moment takes place in London on May 16 at a 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm BST start time.

The OnePlus 6 is set to follow in the footsteps of other OnePlus devices: a moderately-priced handset that's expected to have a lot of the core features you see in the world's most expensive phones, like the Galaxy S9 and Huawei P20. It's also rumored it may have an iPhone X-style notch.

OnePlus may not have the clout or name recognition of Samsung and Apple, but it's carved out a niche for itself through positive reviews and word-of-mouth recommendations, slowly building a presence in key countries like the US, UK and India, outside of OnePlus' home country in China. OnePlus is owned by BKK Electronics, which also operates the Vivo and Oppo smartphone brands.

You can watch the OnePlus 6 launch live on YouTube (also, below).

Follow me, @jdolcourt, on Twitter for my blow-by-blow impressions during the announcement, and stick around for in-depth coverage soon after the event ends.

