Josh Miller/CNET

OnePlus will unveil its latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 5T, today in Brooklyn, New York at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT.

The event, which will be livestreamed, comes almost one year after OnePlus announced the OnePlus 3T. Naturally we'll be there to bring you all the breaking news as and when it happens.

For fans of OnePlus, there's a lot of hype surrounding this phone. It's expected to improve on the OnePlus 5, with rumours suggesting it'll come with thinner bezels than its predecessor, dual rear cameras and a 6 inch screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

You can expect to hear all the details of OnePlus 5T's design and pricing during the event, which you can watch below or on the company's website.