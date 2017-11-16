CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Christmas Gift Guide
Phones

OnePlus 5T: Watch the unveiling live with us

The OnePlus 5T will start shipping on 21 November.

oneplus-5-camera-shootout-1096-002

We liked the OnePlus 5, but will the OnePlus 5T live up to the hype?

 Josh Miller/CNET

OnePlus will unveil its latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 5T, today in Brooklyn, New York at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT.

The event, which will be livestreamed, comes almost one year after OnePlus announced the OnePlus 3T. Naturally we'll be there to bring you all the breaking news as and when it happens.

For fans of OnePlus, there's a lot of hype surrounding this phone. It's expected to improve on the OnePlus 5, with rumours suggesting it'll come with thinner bezels than its predecessor, dual rear cameras and a 6 inch screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

You can expect to hear all the details of OnePlus 5T's design and pricing during the event, which you can watch below or on the company's website.

Next Article: The iPhone X has dSLR dreams