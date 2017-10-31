We're still not entirely sure that the OnePlus 5T will be a real thing, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning. Our latest insight of the potential device comes from frequent Twitter tipster Evan Blass, who tweeted an image on Monday alleged to be the 5T.

Top-half of OnePlus 5T (2.5t? Ha). pic.twitter.com/pmfhdQSgWQ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 30, 2017

Although the picture only shows off the top half, it does give a clearer look at those rumored thin bezels. It seems like the top bezel has shrunken down considerably compared to the OnePlus 5, while those side bezels appear razor-thin.

The "leaked" image supports other rumors that OnePlus will use its 5T as an incremental update that jumps on the latest thin-bezel trend, a move that would put it into position to tackle much more expensive phones during holiday sales. If the 5T does come out before the winter holidays, it would repeat last year's midcycle update of the OnePlus 3 to the OnePlus 3T. (Note that OnePlus never released a OnePlus 4.)

According to rumors, the biggest change between the 5 and the 5T could be the phone's screen. Reports say that the 5T may adopt a larger 6-inch display with a 18:9 aspect ratio. This would make the 5T look a lot like the Galaxy S8 or other 2017 flagships with large displays and smaller bezels.

The OnePlus 3T got a newer and faster processor than the OnePlus 3. But since the OnePlus 5 already has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, the 5T may have to bring other changes to impress buyers.

Blass also suggests that the OnePlus 5T may debut sometime after Nov. 20. OnePlus hasn't officially copped to the OnePlus 5T, but we're keeping a close on on this one in the upcoming weeks. Check out CNET's OnePlus 5T rumor roundup for everything we've heard so far about the phone.

OnePlus did not respond to a request for comment.