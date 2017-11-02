We've heard several rumors about a potential OnePlus 5T phone, and now it seems like OnePlus itself is getting in on the action.

On Wednesday the company posted a picture on Twitter with the caption "Oh, look! It's five cups of..."

Hmmm, five cups of tea. Five teas. 5T...

The picture is clearly a direct reference to the OnePlus 5T, the rumored upgrade to the OnePlus 5. It's all but official confirmation, and the closest thing we have to an acknowledgement of the phone by the company in charge.

OnePlus is no stranger to teasers. In the buildup leading to the release of the OnePlus 5, the company dangles multiple tweets and hints.

Rumors suggest that the phone may come late November, almost a year after the OnePlus 3T made landfall. If that's the case, we may start seeing more references to the OnePlus 5T soon.

OnePlus did not respond to a request for comment.