Four months after introducing the OnePlus 5, the phonemaker is at it again with its latest marquee phone, the OnePlus 5T.

Sarah Tew/CNET

OnePlus confirmed ahead of the launch event that the 5T will keep its headset jack, a port that's now an endangered species on high-end phones. The company has also now confirmed at the unveiling on Thursday in New York that the 5T has the thin bezels that give the 6-inch screen a larger screen-to-body ratio that are so in right now, and dual rear cameras.

OnePlus has made a name for itself creating high-value handsets that undercut premium phones like Samsung's Galaxy S8 Plus. But phone prices have crept up as OnePlus has added pricier components like a second camera on the back, keeping pace with ballooning prices on the high end. Compared to a $950 or $1,000 Galaxy Note 8 or iPhone X, a $500 or $600 handset is comparatively reasonable.

This time, OnePlus goes after Apple's iPhone X with face unlock, which the company says will work with 99 percent accuracy so long as it can see your eyes and nose. It's not secure, though, and won't work for mobile payments. For that, you'll need to use the fingerprint reader on the back.

OnePlus 5T hardware specs:

6-inch AMOLED screen, 18:9 ratio display

Dual 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel rear cameras that focus on low-light and portrait photography

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor

Up to 8GB RAM

Face unlock (not secure enough for mobile payments)

Fingerprint reader

Slider button on side controls notifications

3.5 millimeter headphone jack

Android 7.1.1 Nougat (Android 8.0 Oreo beta will come in late December)

Like other OnePlus phones, the 5T runs a relatively clean version of Android -- called OxygenOS -- that doesn't throw a lot of extra apps and skins on top of the software. OnePlus claims this gives phone owners up to 20 percent greater power efficiency.

This is a developing story that we'll flesh out with all the hardware specs, photos and hands on impressions just as soon as we have them. Refresh often!