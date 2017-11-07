OnePlus fans, here are some dates you'll want to add to your calendar.

The OnePlus 5T launch event takes place on Nov. 16, 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT at an event in Brooklyn, New York. It'll go on sale just a few days later on Nov. 21.

This event comes almost exactly one year after OnePlus announced the OnePlus 3T. Just like how the 3T was an upgraded model of the OnePlus 3, the OnePlus 5T is expected to improve upon the OnePlus 5. Remember, the company never released a model named OnePlus 4.

The event uses the slogan "A New View," which may refer to the new OnePlus 5T display we've been hearing about. According to the rumors, one of the biggest changes between the OnePlus 5T and 5 could be a new 6-inch screen with thinner bezels and a larger 18:9 aspect ratio that makes more of the phone's face into the screen.

Although OnePlus has yet to explicitly reveal it, we've also been getting clues about the OnePlus 5T's price. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau hinted the phone's pricing by saying that 4,000 yuan (about $600/£460/AU$785) should be enough. We're not sure if this means the phone will cost less than that or around that ballpark -- OnePlus did not respond to a request for comment -- but this isn't too far off from the price of a 128GB OnePlus 5 (which costs $540/£410/AU$700). Since OnePlus is known for keeping it's flagship phones at midrange prices, we're hoping the OnePlus 5T stays affordable.

Expect to hear all about the OnePlus 5T's design and pricing during the official event. Check out OnePlus' event page for livestream info or to buy tickets to the event (which go on sale Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. EST).

