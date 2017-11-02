OnePlus 5T could keep its headphone jack

It's funny how the headset jack became so divisive, and how having one makes a phone more of a slam dunk for some buyers -- and how not having one might shoo them away. That's why Wednesday's teasing tweet from OnePlus could bring hope for its next phone, the rumored OnePlus 5T.
The clue: OnePlus tweeted a picture in which the headset jacks prominently appears on its six phones.
OnePlus isn't copping to the OnePlus 5T, which is said to release late November, but if the company is making a statement now, after taking the OnePlus 5 phone out of rotation, it's not going to then announce a phone that ditches the jack in favor of a single USB-C port. The headset jack has become a hot-button issue for some buyers as more and more phonemakers have stripped it out.
