OnePlus 5T could keep its headphone jack

It's funny how the headset jack became so divisive, and how having one makes a phone more of a slam dunk for some buyers -- and how not having one might shoo them away. That's why Wednesday's teasing tweet from OnePlus could bring hope for its next phone, the rumored OnePlus 5T.

The clue: OnePlus tweeted a picture in which the headset jacks prominently appears on its six phones.

What do our phones have in common? 🎵 pic.twitter.com/sd9PcSdptw — OnePlus (@oneplus) November 1, 2017

OnePlus isn't copping to the OnePlus 5T, which is said to release late November, but if the company is making a statement now, after taking the OnePlus 5 phone out of rotation, it's not going to then announce a phone that ditches the jack in favor of a single USB-C port. The headset jack has become a hot-button issue for some buyers as more and more phonemakers have stripped it out.

