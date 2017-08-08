OnePlus 5 looks great in soft gold and it's on sale right now

You can pick the phone up right away and it won't cost you any more than the existing colour options.

Phones

We loved the OnePlus 5 enough to give it a coveted Editors' Choice award earlier this year, and now the phone's been given a fresh new look in the form of a "soft gold" colour.

The gold hue joins the existing "slate gray" and "midnight black" options, but provides a less macho look if you want something a touch more elegant for your evenings out. 

oneplus-5-soft-gold.jpg
10
The OnePlus 5 glitters in gold

Beyond the colour, there's no difference between the gold and standard grey model, with key specs including a 5.5-inch display, octa-core processor and nifty dual-camera setup. 

The gold phone is available to order from today and will cost $479 in the US or £449 in the UK. Australian availability isn't yet known, but the price converts to about AU$739.

While OnePlus says that the phone is "limited edition" the company hasn't said how many models are available or for how long. 

CNET Review

More stories

Next Article: Google engineer's anti-diversity manifesto sparks outrage
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF