Pros of the OnePlus 5: It's got a blazing fast processor, dual cameras and a pricetag that's half the size as that of a Samsung Galaxy S8 or iPhone 7 Plus. Cons: It's hard to get in Australia.

The company is now trying to right that wrong. From August 29, you'll be able to buy the OnePlus 5 directly from the company's site, starting at AU$599.

For the uninitiated, OnePlus make phones with top-end specs for a (relatively) affordable price -- previously calling itself the "Flagship Killer." It doesn't sell its phones through carriers though, so the only official way to get them is to order directly through its site. Until now, though, OnePlus hasn't shipped to Australia.

The AU$599 OnePlus 5 comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, though if you shell out an extra two pineapples (AU$100) you'll get a model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Both variations of the 5.5-inch phone come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, the same processor in Samsung's Galaxy S8 range (which starts at $AU1,199). The phones shipped unlocked, so they'll work on all of Australia's telco networks.

OnePlus said this is a "soft launch," and that prices may change when the brand does it's proper local rollout. What's the aim of this vaguely defined soft launch? "We're opening up a limited trial run for sales while supplies last, to test our product and supply chain," the company said.

Read more about the device, which is one of CNET's favourite phones, here.

