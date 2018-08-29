One of 2018's best games just hit Nintendo Switch -- and everything else announced today

Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

Into the Breach is a damn masterpiece, one that's been begging for a portable gaming platform: The turn-based game lends itself to bite-size sessions where you blast a few aliens and save a few cities with your mechanized squadron -- before getting back to work.

Only the game's developers hated porting their previous game FTL: Faster Than Light to Apple's iPad, and never got around to bringing FTL to Android or iPhone.

Surprise: Nintendo just announced that Into The Breach is on Nintendo Switch, and by "on" I mean right now -- you can download it for $15 or £11.39 (we haven't tracked down AU pricing yet).

But it's just one of the many indie games that Nintendo announced for Switch Monday, some of them excellent games. Here are all the others in trailer form:

The Messenger -- Aug. 30

Hyper Light Drifter -- Sept. 6

Bastion -- Sept. 13 (also see Transistor, from the same developer, below)

Wasteland 2: Director's Cut -- Sept. 13

Undertale -- Sept. 18 (this trailer is not from Nintendo but rather the PC release)

Light Fingers -- Sept. 20

TowerFall -- Sept. 27 (it's a fantastic four-player couch game)

Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP -- 'October' (this is an original iOS trailer):

Zarvot -- 'October'

Transistor -- 'November'

Levelhead -- 'November'

Bullet Age -- 'November'

Dragon Marked for Death -- Dec. 13

Desert Child -- 'December'

Treasure Stack -- 'Winter'

Mineko's Night Market -- 'early 2019'

Untitled Goose Game -- 'early 2019'

The World Next Door -- 'early 2019'

Samurai Gunn 2 -- 'early 2019'

King of the Hat -- 'early 2019'

In addition to all these, a new Jackbox Party Pack 5 is coming in October.