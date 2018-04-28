One last Avengers: Infinity War theory and a Double Dare revival (Stream Economy, Ep. 1)

Hi. It's me, Ashley. You might remember me from around the internet. How've you been?

It's been awhile since I've had a regular show, but producer Logan Moy and I have returned with something we're really excited about. It's called Stream Economy.

We're gonna treat you like a Hollywood exec for a second and give you the elevator pitch:

Stream Economy is for anyone out there too overwhelmed by the relentless barrage of high-quality pop culture. Most of us have a "to watch" list as high as our video game stack of shame, and it's getting harder to choose what to spend our time on. Some of us have invested deeply in shows for five+ seasons but just aren't getting the kinds of returns we used to. (I'm looking at you, The Walking Dead.) Our weekly show aims to help you figure out what to buy into (and what to sell off) as more and more movies, TV shows and video games arrive.

Interested? Awesome. Because here's Episode 1:

I took a pie to the face for you, internet. Because I love you. Here's what we talk about this week:

Avengers: Infinity War

Insomniac Games is releasing an Iron Spider suit. (That's the one Spider-Man wears in Infinity War.) But you have to preorder the game to get it. Worth it, or not so much?

Double Dare is back, and I've got some ideas about who should host it.

Our very own Mark Serrels offers up his very first spoiler-free recap of Westworld's S2 premiere. Did we mention Mark hates Westworld

Test your pop culture knowledge alongside WonderCon attendees as they play "Robots or Aliens?"

We're so glad to be making something so ridiculous, and we hope you like it. See you next week for Star Wars Day, friends!

