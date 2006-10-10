One fewer pedal for Chrysler

According to Automotive News (subscription required), Chrysler intends to advance its transmission technology by equipping its cars with dual-clutch transmissions for the 2010 model year. Dual-clutch transmissions, such as Volkswagen's Direct Shift Gearbox, let the driver shift without pushing a clutch pedal. Instead, two computer-controlled clutches, one for odd gears and one for even, engage and disengage as needed. The clutches let shifts occur faster than in a traditional manual gearbox. Gear changes feel more precise, and the car uses less gas than with an automatic transmission. Chrysler would most likely use the new transmissions in its 2010 Dodge Avenger and in its line of minivans.

Source: Automotive News