On Twitter, Trump mocks women marchers

There's a certain tension in the air, coupled with a depressing emptiness.

The inauguration of a new president is supposed to be an uplifting affair. Instead, there's rancor all around.

It was inevitable, then, that on Sunday morning President Donald Trump would take to Twitter -- his personal account, that is -- to address the issues that are bothering people.

The TV ratings for his inauguration, for example.

"Wow, television ratings just out: 31 million people watched the Inauguration, 11 million more than the very good ratings from 4 years ago!" he tweeted.

Indeed so. The churlish, though, immediately offered replies explaining that Barack Obama's first inauguration enjoyed 7 million more viewers.

What, though, of the women's marches all over the world, specifically the one in Washington DC?

Trump sniffed: "Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly."

There's surely no doubt that a certain complacency set in during the election. Trump was by far the more motivating candidate. There was an air of inevitability about the Clinton campaign, which all the celebrities supporting her rather enhanced.

But is it always wise for a president to offer such mockery, when his declared aim is unity? Especially when 2 million more people actually voted for Hillary Clinton.

It seems that even Trump may have had second thoughts. In a later Sunday morning thought, he extended a hand of friendship -- or, at least, acknowledgment.

"Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views." he tweeted.

Should you be moved by numbers, this last tweet has already enjoyed over 32,000 retweets and 136,000 likes -- that's significantly more than any of his other Sunday missives.

Wouldn't America be great again if we were all on the same side? Or would it be a little dull?

