Culture

Olympus reveals fast telephoto prime lens

The company's 75mm f1.8 Micro Four Thirds lens is pricey, but sounds like a prime prime.

Olympus America

There's not a lot to say here, except that this lens, with its effective focal length of 150mm on the Micro Four Thirds system and a fast aperture of f1.8, sounds like a great addition to the pool of MFT lenses.

Olympus doesn't currently have any fast telephotos in its MFT lineup -- just some really clunky, slow zooms, and Panasonic's best equivalent only goes as low as f2.8 (for about the same $899.99 price). Olympus' 45mm f1.8 is one of my favorite MFT lenses, and this looks pretty similar. I can't wait to give it a shot, so to speak.

It's scheduled to ship sometime this summer.

Specs

  • 10 elements in 9 Groups; 3 low dispersion lenses, 2 high refraction lenses, li>
  • Angle of view: 16 degrees
  • Closest focus: 2.8 feet
  • 9-bladed aperture
  • Maximum aperture f22
  • 58mm filter size
  • 2.7-inch diameter
  • 2.7 inches long
  • 10.8 ounces
