Oh, God, they're making a Crypto movie

Surely you haven't forgotten The Emoji Movie, a literal turd that was universally rejected by critics and yet somehow went on to become the first film shown in Saudi Arabia after its 35-year cinema ban was lifted?

Well, Hollywood isn't done mining for tech concepts to turn into films quite yet! The Hollywood Reporter reports that Crypto, a movie about cryptocurrency (and not cryptography, which is what "crypto" is actually short for), is now in production.

Thankfully/sadly, it sounds like it won't be an animated CG flick, but rather a crime thriller starring Kurt Russell (you know him), Luke Hemsworth (most recently seen on Westworld), Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls, The Handmaid's Tale) and most prominently, Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds, The Signal).

Here's how THR describes the movie:

Dubbed a thriller in the vein of The Firm and The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Crypto centers on a young anti-money laundering agent (Knapp) tasked with investigating a tangled web of corruption and fraud in his remote New York hometown, where his father (Russell) and brother (Hemsworth) are struggling to maintain their family farm in a changing economic landscape. The agent quickly finds himself enmeshed in a dangerous underworld populated by a mysterious art dealer (Bledel), a cryptocurrency enthusiast turned cybersleuth (Harris) and a corrupt accountant doing the bidding of ruthless clients (Kartheiser).

"I am overjoyed to be working with such an incredible cast to bring this timely, thrilling story to life," John Stalberg Jr, the film's director, reportedly said.

Timely. Thrilling. We shall see.

