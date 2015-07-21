Officially licensed PS4 media remote revealed

Video game accessories company PDP has designed an officially licensed PlayStation 4 media remote that is set to go on sale later this year. The peripheral has yet to be officially announced, but retail listings at Amazon and GameStop suggest that PDP's PS4 media remote will launch in October for $30.

The remote offers wireless control via Bluetooth for up to four devices. In addition to your PS4, the remote can control your TV, set-top box, and audio receiver. As you can see in the image below, it also features PS4-specific buttons to control playback on your console without a DualShock 4.

PDP

The PS4 media remote requires two AAA batteries; battery life is pegged at a minimum of six months under normal use.

Sony has not announced plans to make its own PS4 media remote as it did for the PlayStation 3, but as noted earlier, PDP's is an officially licensed product. Best Buy's Insignia brand previously released a PS4 media remote, but it was not an officially licensed item.