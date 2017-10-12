Oculus Rift VR will ditch room sensors next year

Sarah Tew/CNET

Oculus Rift, Facebook's PC-based VR, has great controllers but it needs stand-up camera sensors to work in a room like a holodeck. That sounds like it's changing next year with a "Santa Cruz" model of Rift that will leave those sensors behind. It was announced at today's Oculus Connect keynote in San Jose.

The prototype headsets will have "inside-out" tracking, meaning that all sensors for locating motion in the room are handled in-headset like Microsoft Hololens. That'll apply to Oculus' next-generation controllers, too.

More to come.