Oculus Rift plus Touch bundle gets permanent $499 price

The all-in-one bundle has everything you need to get started in VR gaming, except a pricey PC.

Gaming
oculus-touch-34.jpg

The Rift + Touch bundle will be $499 this fall. 

 Sarah Tew/CNET

On Monday, Facebook announced a temporary price drop to $399 on its Oculus Rift VR headset and Touch controllers bundle. 

Today, it said the Summer of Rift sale has been so successful, it's going to keep the bundle permanently at $499 once the summer promotion ends in about six weeks. 

Also read:

Regardless of whether you buy now or wait, the package will include the Rift headset, two sensors, a pair of Touch controllers, all the necessary cables, and six games available after you activate Touch: Lucky's TaleMediumToyboxQuillDead and Buried and Robo Recall.

More stories

Next Article: 'GoT' actor says Sam Tarly's death would be 'ultimate cruelty'
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF