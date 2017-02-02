Oculus loses big, jury awards $500 million to ZeniMax

James Martin/CNET

Oculus may be a virtual reality company, a jury said it owes real money for stealing trade secrets.

That's the bottom line of a decision handed down in a Texas court Wednesday, in which a jury said Oculus owed $500 million to a little-known company called ZeniMax Media, whose subsidiaries make hit games like Doom, Quake and Fallout.

Oculus did not respond to a request for comment about whether it plans to appeal. ZeniMax also did not respond to a request for comment.

The decision is a blemish for the otherwise high-flying Oculus, which helped reignite people's interest in VR and led to a boom in the tech industry. Facebook bought the company for as much as $3 billion in 2014.

ZeniMax claimed Palmer Luckey, the reclusive Oculus cofounder, stole its technology and violated a nondisclosure agreement in the earliest days of developing the Rift. He took to the stand in January to deny that claim.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's CEO, also made an appearance at the trial, discussing both the merits of the lawsuit and his belief that VR has the potential to change the way we use computers.

Read the jury's verdict below:

Ruling in Zenimax vs Facebook's Oculus by CNET News on Scribd

