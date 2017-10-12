Oculus Connect keynote: Watch it live here

What's the state of Facebook's virtual-reality technology? We'll find out today in San Jose.

Oculus, the social network's VR subsidiary, kicks off its fourth annual developers conference today in the heart of Silicon Valley. But with the virtual-reality movement seemingly stuck in neutral, the company has more to prove than ever.

The day one keynote is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to noon PT, and you can watch it live in the window above. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, fresh off a VR-related apology, is expected to make an appearance, as he did last year.

VR promised us the future. Too bad we're stuck in the present: Oculus is struggling to convince people to buy its gear.

