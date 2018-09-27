CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Wearable Tech

Oculus Connect 2018: Everything that was announced

Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a new $399 wireless headset, the Oculus Quest, and lots more besides.

oculus-connect-5-vr-virtual-reality-1617
James Martin/CNET

The fifth Oculus Connect developer conference is underway in San Jose, California this week. Besides being a place for VR developers to meet up and discuss the future of immersive technologies, Facebook -- the owner of Oculus -- laid out its next steps for where VR (and AR) will head. 

And yes, that includes new hardware: the $399 wireless Oculus Quest VR headset.

Now playing: Watch this: Zuck unveils Oculus Quest wireless VR headset
2:02

Here's what's coming:

Now playing: Watch this: Star Wars: Vader Immortal VR experience hitting Oculus...
1:16

VR's missing link is killer apps

Oculus Go review: Portable VR, no strings attached

Next Article: Ex-Google employee calls for more transparency about China search project