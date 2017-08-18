Lucasfilm Ltd.

Did you feel a great disturbance in the Force on Thursday? It may be because an Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone movie is in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disney didn't immediately confirm or deny the report to CNET, but a Han Solo standalone movie is already set for 2018. It's been rumored for a while that Kenobi was the natural next topic for a one-character-focused Star Wars film.

Obi-Wan, or Ben Kenobi, was played by Alec Guinness in 1977's "Star Wars: A New Hope," and by Ewan McGregor as a younger man in the prequels. According to the report, it's unknown if McGregor will reprise his role, though earlier this year he told Business Insider he wasn't against it.

"I've been very open to say I'd be happy to do it, if they want to do it," McGregor said back in March.

THR says that Stephen Daldry, Oscar-nominated director of "Billy Elliot" and "The Hours," is in talks to direct.

And here's one last note from THR's report for Star Wars fans to chew over: Lucasfilm is reportedly considering these origin-style films for Yoda and Boba Fett. Interesting rumor, that is.

Star Wars at 40: Celebrate the many ways the Force-filled sci-fi saga has impacted our lives.

Logging Out: A look at death in the digital age.