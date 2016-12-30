Obama announces retaliation against Russia over election hack

Enlarge Image Photo by ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/AFP/GettyImages

President Obama announced several sanctions against Russia on Thursday, in response to the country's cyberattacks in recent months.

President Obama promised action against Russia after investigators discovered the nation hacked US officials to meddle with the election. The attacks included hacking emails from the Democratic National Committee, Hillary Clinton and her campaign manager John Podesta.

President-elect Donald Trump has disputed that Russia is behind the cyberattack, despite intelligence reports from the CIA and the FBI.

"All Americans should be alarmed by Russia's actions," Obama said in the statement. "These data theft and disclosure activities could only have been directed by the highest levels of the Russian government."

Russia's embassy in the United Kingdom responded to the sanctions with a meme calling Obama a lame duck.

The commander-in-chief issued an executive order that gives the president more authority for responding to cyberattacks, and sanctioned Russia's GRU and FSB, two intelligence agencies, four officers from the GRU and three companies that helped the GRU's cyber operations.

The Treasury department has sanctioned Alexsey Belan and Evgeniy Mikhailovich Bogachev for their cyber attacks against the US.

Belan is accused of hacking at least three major US e-commerce companies, where he stole more than 200 million accounts and sold the private information. Bogachev is accused of developing and selling the Zeus malware, as well as creating Cryptolocker, a ransomware program behind 120,000 hacks that stole more than $100 million from US financial institutions and government agencies.

The two are also on the FBI's most wanted list.

The US State Department also shut down two Russian compounds, one in Maryland and New York, along with kicking out the 35 Russian diplomats that worked there.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security will be releasing declassified information on Russia's civilian and military intelligence cyber activities, to help prevent Russia from striking other nations with its cyber attacks.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan called the sanctions "overdue" in a statement on Thursday.

"Russia does not share America's interests. In fact, it has consistently sought to undermine them, sowing dangerous instability around the world," Ryan said.

The Russian government has continued to deny the US accusations, demanding to see proof it was behind the cyber attack. When the hacks were first discovered in October, the Department of Homeland Security said in a joint statement with the National Intelligence office that "such activity is not new to Moscow -- the Russians have used similar tactics and techniques ... to influence public opinion there."

Obama has promised more actions against Russia, some which will not be public enough to have a White House statement. The US Cyber Command, an agency with ties to the NSA and the US military, has the potential to launch a counteroffensive as part of the US's retaliation promises.

The White House will also be providing Congress a full report on Russia's cyberattacks in the next few days.

The president ordered a full report on cyberattacks and foreign intervention during the election, setting the deadline for January 20.

Updated at 12:32 p.m. PT: To include more details on the Russian hackers sanctioned in the US's response.