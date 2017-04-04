Twitter's taken an 'Oath' to poke fun at new Yahoo-AOL name

Ah, to be a corporate name consultant. Really, it doesn't seem that hard. Jam some random letters together (like Tronc) or just flip open your dictionary and point to the first word you see (we're getting to that). You're done, now collect your big check and go buy a beach house in Hawaii.

On Monday, Verizon announced that it's creating a new media division called Oath, that will include AOL and Yahoo. Now, "oath" is a fine word, especially if you love "Game of Thrones," where Oathkeeper is Brienne of Tarth's sword. It can mean "a solemn promise," which is a good thing for a company to offer. But it can also mean, "a profane or offensive expression," which isn't exactly the first thing you want associated with your business.

Not everyone loved the new name.

Although it had its advantages.

And conjured up some distinct pop culture images.

Some had other ideas for what the name should have been.

But really, the new name doesn't come close to that of The Media Company Formerly Known as Tribune Publishing.





