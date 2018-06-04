Sarah Tew/CNET

Most gaming monitors are between 24 and 34 inches, which is why Nvidia's 65-inch BFGD, or Big Format Gaming Display, was such an eyebrow raiser at CES. Sadly, no release window was given.

Kicking off Computex week in Taipei, Nvidia on Monday announced that the impressive display would be hitting shelves by the end of the year -- quite a long wait from its initial unveiling.

It was said during Nvidia's press conference to be released by the end of summer, but Nvidia PR manager Bryan Del Rizzo clarified to CNET its released window is actually by end of year.

BFGD was designed alongside HP, Asus and Acer. It's classified as a gaming monitor thanks to being equipped with Nvidia's G-Sync technology, which uses variable refresh rates to prevent screen tearing -- two frames being shown on screen at once.

The company says the monitor has the same ultralow level of latency found in G-Sync PC monitors half its size.

The monitor has a native 120Hz refresh rate, meaning it refreshes 120 times in a minute. Most high-end gaming monitors have a 144Hz refresh rate, but hey, sacrificing 24Hz for an extra 30 inches isn't bad.

Unlike just about every monitor available, the BFGD supports true high dynamic range (HDR) for games and other video sources rather than just mapping HDR content down to lower brightness levels and a smaller gamut ("compatibility").

And, of course, the BFGD runs at 4K.

Correction, 11:59 p.m.: Nvidia initially said end of summer, but later confirmed correct release window is before the year's end.